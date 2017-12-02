- Advertisement -

The Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has begged youths in the state to desist from harassing contractors handling road construction projects in the state, saying such acts were capable of sabotaging government’s effort in addressing the infrastructural needs of the people of the state.

The governor, who spoke, recently, through the Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyang-eyen, while inspecting on-going road construction projects in Uruan Local Government Area of the state, said the youths should not give the government the impression that they are enemies of development.

Addressing youths of the area after inspecting, the Anua-Mbak-Eshiet, 19.3 Kilometers road construction executed by the state government, the governor urged the youths to stop harassing contractor handling developmental projects in the state.

He enjoined them to co-operate with the state government in it’s commitment in providing infrastructural develop-ment that would stimulate the economy and transform rural communities to semi urban cities.

According to Governor Emmanuel, “the roads are executed to enhance the movement of goods and services from the rural communities to the urban centres. The government is determined to transform villages into towns to curtail the excessive movement of youths from the villages to urban cities. This is one way of making you feel the impact of the dividend of democracy in the state.

“The state government has already compiled names of those whose properties are affected by the massive road construction in the state. We will pay compensation as soon as funds are available but you must allow the contractors to work”.

Emphasizing that,” I agree compensation on your property affected by the road construction have not been paid, I am begging you to allow the job to continue. We will pay to the last kobo.

“We plan to commission this project by May next year. Don’t sabotage the effort of government. While it is possible to pay compensation in just one or two days when the funds are available, you cannot complete road construction within three months.”

He told the representative of Verin Construction Company handling the project who had earlier told the governor that the youths of the community were in the habit of harassing workers at the site as the reason for the delay in executing the project to redouble his effort in completing the project.

“You must to ensure adequate utilization of the dry season to complete the road construction. This is one of the numerous projects to be commissioned in my third anniversary,” Emmanuel said.

He reassured the youths that he would not betray the confidence and trust reposed in his administration and appealed to report any contractor who is seen as employing any form of delay tactics in executing project contracted to them to his office.

Expressing gratitude to the governor on behalf of the youths of the community, the Youth leader of Mbak community, Mr Paul Usoro, thanked the governor for citing the road project in the community which he acknowledged will open up the area to the outside world

Usoro denied the allegation that the youth of the community harassed, saying, “the youths have never harassed the contractor, we are in total support of your government”