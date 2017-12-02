- Advertisement -

One of the Nigerians repatriated by the Federal Government from Libya earlier in the week, 35-year-old Harrison Okotie, has explain how he lost one of his eyes.

He said some violent human traffickers who kidnapped him, hit him in the eye with the butt of a gun.

Okotie, an Edo born returnee, said he lost his left eye to that attack.

He told Punch, “Now, I don’t know if my wife and two children would ever recognise me when I get back home.

“I left Nigeria a whole man but I am returning with one eye.”

He further explained that before leaving Nigeria in 2014, he worked as a painter after graduating from the Delta State University.

After paying N600,000 for the journey through the desert, he got to Libya where he was grabbed off the street by some traffickers who sold him for 2,000 dinars (about N529,000).

“When you got to the person you were sold to, he sold you again for double the previous amount.

“Many Nigerians have gone mad and cannot even say where they are in Libya right now.

“The day officials came to register us for repatriation, we were in a queue when one of the Libyan officials shot a Nigerian dead right there. They said he was trying to run, whereas he was desperate to return home.”