The Bayelsa State Government has flagged of the distribution of essential drugs and basic medical equipment to one hundred and five Primary Healthcare Centres.

This was preceded by the inauguration of eight Local Government Areas logistics management units before officially introducing the Bayelsa State Tele-Health Initiative.

The idea of a drug mart in Bayelsa was jointly conceived by governor Seriake Dickson and former Director General of the National Agency For Food and Drug Administration And Control, Dora Akunyili, who passed on before the dream became a reality.

On June the 4th 2013, the Bayelsa Governor laid the first blocks to commence work at the site which now completed is referred to as the state drug mart for the distribution of wholesome drugs and medicine to 105 Primary Healthcare Centres.

The Local Government Logistics Management And Coordinating Units for the second batch of four council areas before formally introducing the Bayelsa State Tele-Health Initiative at Azikoro.

The Bayelsa Tele-Health Initiative is leveraging telecommunication technology to broaden access to healthcare.