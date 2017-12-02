- Advertisement -

The Delta State government does not owe her workers salaries.

The State Commissioner of Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, made this clarification while reacting to a national newspaper report that the government owed her workers salaries.

Ukah said: ‘For the avoidance of doubt, Delta State Government does not owe its workers. We have paid all our workers to date and we have also consistently given financial support to the Local Government Councils to enable them pay the salaries of their workers.‘

The state chief image maker stated that the report was malicious and a figment of imagination of the reporters, urging journalists to always cross check their facts before publishing, adding that his doors were wide open for any journalist seeking information about the activities of the state government.

In another development, Information Commissioner, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has enjoined Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to transact all official information dissemination of government activities through the official government emails created for the MDAs as directed by the Secretary to the State Government.

Mr. Ukah gave the advice during a meeting he held with Public Relations Officers (PROs) in the MDAs in Asaba within the week on the state website.

The Commissioner stated that it was an aberration to transact official government information with a personal email, saying that the state website managed by the Directorate of Orientation, had created an email for all the MDAs in the state for the purpose of transmitting government information.