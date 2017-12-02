- Advertisement -

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N308.9 billion, with an increase of N10 billion against the initial proposal of N298 billion as presented to the House by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in October.

The passage was sequel to the presentation of the report by the Vice Chairman of House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Emeka Nwaobi, which was unanimously adopted when put to voice votes by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Nwaobi said the committee received and collated inputs, observations and recommendations from the various sub-committees of the House, disclosing that the inputs were considered one after the other, which were used in arriving at certain decisions, stressing, “proposed estimates were reduced in certain areas to effect increase in other critical areas of specific needs”.

- Advertisement -

“The committee carried out a comprehensive and analytic consideration of the bill and observed that it was presented in tandem with contemporary global economic framework,” adding that the appropriation bill was tied to well refined and specific projects.

Majority Leader, Tim Owhefere, moved that the House accept the report for further consideration and was seconded by Emeka Elekeokwuri.

Owhefere thereafter, moved that the House resolve itself into a committee to consider the 2018 Appropriation Bill, which was seconded by Uviejitobor Okagbare.

The Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, commended members for their efforts and support, adding that they would continue to be on one page to better grow the state.

He described the early passage of the Appropriation Bill as unprecedented and expressed optimism that the bill will be signed into law as quickly as possible by the governor to allow for early implementation.