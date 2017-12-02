- Advertisement -

Former Inspector General (IG) of Police, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, has called on Nigerians to maintain national unity and promote peace as major factors needed to develop the multi ethnic and multi religious background of the country to compete favourably with the rest of the world.

Coomassie advised that all stakeholders in bringing Nigeria to its needed glory must eschew ethnocentrism, sentiments and religious differences which according to him have threatened the unity of the country.

This was contained in press statement signed by Anya S. Anya, chairman of organizing committee of the Unveiling of the first Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie lecture series slated for 17th December in Kaduna State.

The lecture series with the theme “Peaceful Co-existence; Challenges of National Unity Responsibility of Every Nigerian” is a forum intended to bringing to the fore national discourse, ideas, strategies aimed at boosting and synergizing efforts made at eradication conflicts.

The lecture is also aimed at appraising the challenges and build consensus on solutions to emerald of challenges stampeding the progress of the country with security experts with vast knowledge of peace building and conflict resolution.