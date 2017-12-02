- Advertisement -

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state was building structures to grow industrial parks and employ its youth population to rejig the state’s economy.

Speaking while playing host to participants of Senior Course 40, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji at a dinner held at the Government House in Benin City, the governor said economic reforms, training of a local workforce and establishment of industrial parks in the state will accelerate job creation efforts of his government.

He added that the state government was opening up the business space to attract investors to employ even more people, as the government realises it’s vision to transform the state from a civil service state to one driven by committed private investors.

The governor, represented by the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, said, “in the past one-year, the Godwin Obaseki-led administration has created over 30,000 jobs both in the formal and informal sector as fulfilment of his electoral campaign promises to create 200,000 jobs for youths in the state. The administration is committed to engaging youths as measure to ensure they stay away from crime.”

“Our policies are aimed towards growth of industries and boosting agricultural activities through which more youths will be meaningfully engaged. We are also revamping vocational and technical centres across the state, where youths can acquire skills. This will enable them gain skills that will place them better for self-employment and supply of skilled labour to industries,” he added.

Obaseki expressed gratitude to participants of Senior Course 40, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji for choosing to come to Edo State for their research themed, “National Security and Youth Empowerment,” noting “my administration is focused on engaging youths in meaningful ventures across the state.”

He added, “for us in the state, we have discovered that the only way the country can develop optimally is to focus on human capacity development. The country can take advantage of population of her youths to promote development.”

Obaseki used the occasion to commend members of the armed forces for their contribution in defending the territorial integrity of the country and working to proffer solutions to the social problems confronting the country.

The Team Leader of Senior Course 40, Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji, Rear Admiral Kamurudeen Lawal applauded the state government for reception accorded participants of the course, adding “since our arrival, we have seen how hospitable Edo and her people are.”

Rear Admiral Kamurudeen said, “the team has had a wonderful time carrying out its research in the state. The initiative of the state on youth empowerment is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by other states in the country as measures to tackle the youths out of crime and improve security.”