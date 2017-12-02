- Advertisement -

The Chairman of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Ibrahim Coomassie, will on Sunday play host to prominent personalities drawn from across the six geo-political zones of the country to discuss the issues of peaceful coexistence and conflict prevention in Nigeria.

The event, billed to take place at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation Building in Kaduna state, will include the maiden edition of the Ibrahim Coomassie lecture series with the theme: “Peaceful Coexistence; Challenges of National Unity and Responsibility of every Nigeria.”

According to a statement signed and issued on Friday by the Chairman of the event’s organising committee, Comrade Anya S. Anya, “the lecture series shall bring into national discourse, ideas, strategies and boost to eradicating conflicts, promoting unity, peace and development of one indivisible Nigeria.”

The statement further said: “Peace and unity are major factors we need to develop and compete with other developing and developed countries of the world.

“The event is very vital to maintain peace and unity in the multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like ours; with more than 250 ethnic tribes and various religious beliefs divided across geopolitical lines, the nation’s unity is being woefully threatened by ethnocentrism, sentiments and religious differences.

“The lecture will avail us the opportunity to appraise the challenges and build a consensus on solutions to the emerald of challenges facing or bedeviling our progress as a nation.

“It is our belief that if we eschew sentiments and show love which is the bedrock of peace and oneness in a multi-cultural nation like ours, then our dreams of peaceful and prosperous nation would be born and sustained for unborn generations.”