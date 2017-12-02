- Advertisement -

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have directed all their branches nationwide to resume indefinite strike on Monday, December 4.

This directive was given in a letter to all the branch chairmen of the non-teaching staff unions in the universities, under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee (JAC), titled, “Directives to immediately resume the suspended strike,” signed by Samson Chijioke Ugwoke (SSANU), Chris Ani (NASU) and Sani Suleiman (NAAT).

The letter explained that the action was as a result of the inability of the Federal Government to clarify the criteria for the disbursement of the N23 billion it released to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while only pittance was allocated to the three non-teaching staff unions.

- Advertisement -

It read: “Please recall our last correspondence to you, in which we informed you of the letter written to the Honourable Minister of Education rejecting the allocation made by the office of the Permanent Secretary and signed by the PS himself.

“In the said letter, the Federal Government was given seven days to explain the criteria for the said allocation and do the needful. The deadline has elapsed without any response from the Federal Government.

“In view of the above, therefore, you are hereby directed to resume the suspended indefinite strike action as from 12 midnight, Sunday, December 3, 2017.

“During this period, the strike shall be total and comprehensive.”

Chairman of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, branch of SSANU, Oseni Adewale Saheed, confirmed the development, adding that the union would hold a congress on Monday on the issue.