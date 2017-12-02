- Advertisement -

Nigerians should be more selfless and sacrificial in helping others, so as to make a better society, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Prof. Osinbajo said this in Owerri, during the 50th birthday celebration of the wife of Imo State Governor, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha.

“All of the evidence we see in history is that greatness is only given to those who serve others selflessly and sacrificially,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President commissioned the Woddi Wellness and Diagnostic Centre, a centre that focuses on preventive approach to healthcare of especially women and children, which was established by the Imo State Governor’s wife.

“This is a category of philanthropy which some will describe as development philanthropy, because it focuses on the battered dignity of the poor by permanently empowering them, so that they can conquer not just the disability of poverty, but that they can get out of that cycle of humiliation, and be able to provide for themselves and make a decent living for themselves and their defendants,” Prof. Osinbajo said.