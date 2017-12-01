- Advertisement -

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has reiterated his determination to sustain his fight against insecurity in the state, saying his administration will be “ruthless against the hotbed of crimes”.

Speaking through his Director General on Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo in Lokoja, Friday, the Governor said his administration is poised to replicate “Operation Lion Roar” In the Eastern and Western districts of the state to ensure criminals “no longer have hiding places”.

The Governor said: “My Administration has charged security chiefs in the state to intensify operations against criminals in the Eastern and Western Districts of the state, the same way their operations yielded results in Kogi Central.

“The curfew imposed on Kogi Central enabled security agents to close in on criminals as scores of them were apprehended. Today, Kogi Central is at peace.

“We have noticed some level of criminal activities along Okpachala-Ajegwu-Idah road as well as well as Egume and its environs. Anyigba-Iyale and Oganenigu would also be placed under serious security scrutiny. A Forward Operational Base of the Nigerian Army will soon be situated in Dekina LGA. We shall spare nothing to make our people enjoy peace and security.

“Our Administration will continue to focus on security of lives and property due to our conviction that development rests on the foundation of security.

“In Kogi West, the Obajana-Kabba road as well as border towns should be placed under serious watch. Kiri Community of Bunu District should also be seriously policed to ensure our people are not exposed to the pangs of insecurity.

“As we approach the festive period, we want to assure the people of Kogi State of our avowed determination to ensure safety of lives and property of our citizens as well as commuters”.

Bello urged politicians to resist the temptation of politicizing security issues, saying lives of the citizens are more important than “selfish political gains”.

He also assured security agencies that government will continue to support them in securing the state.