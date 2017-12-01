- Advertisement -

The Department of State Services (DSS) says Nigeria is vulnerable to cyber crimes due to dearth of cyber security experts and other technological means to tackle the menace.

He said that internet fraud activities are more prevalent in the South-West region of the country especially Lagos, Ogun, Oyo states, mentioning LAUTECH as the highest concentration of cyber criminals and internet fraudsters in the country.

Deputy-Director of the DSS in-charge of Security in Anambra state Mr. Yekini Ishola who was a guest speaker at a two-day annual security seminar organised by the Security Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, tagged “Developing Technological Strategy Towards Crime Reduction In Tertiary Institution” , made the disclosure while presenting a paper on cyber crimes and the way out .

He said cyber crimes are not committed by one person but a network of criminal activities perpetrated by syndicates using what he mentioned as identity theft, hacking, stocking, malicious software and a host of other dubious means to gain access into personal information and

account details of people .

The DSS official noted that due to dearth of hitech cyber security apparatus in the country, it could be rather difficult to fight cyber crimes to a standstill stressing that collective responsibility is required to track cyber fraudsters and their cronies .

Although the security expert mentioned that one of the subtle means to track down cyber criminals was what he described as sudden transformation into affluence amongst people without legitimate and verifiable means of livelihood especially youngsters.

He also stated that through investigation and intelligence gathering, perpetrators of cyber crimes could be nailed.

The DSS official however called for concerted efforts to tackle cyber crimes in the country and also cautioned members of the public to desist from disclosing personal information like Bank Verification Numbers, ATM PIN Numbers, Passwords, phone numbers and a host of other sensitive information to unknown persons as well as ascertain need to divulge such information, if need be.