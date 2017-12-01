- Advertisement -

An NGO, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, says it has distributed 28,000 condoms in six states of the federation to commemorate the 2017 World AIDS Day.

The Senior Nursing Officer of AHF, Mrs. Christy Awunor, made this known in Abuja on Friday while speaking at an event commemorating the World AIDS Day.

Awunor said that distribution of the condoms would help to increase awareness on the use of condoms and its role in preventing spread of HIV/AIDS.

The Day reminds the public and governments that HIV has not gone, but that there was still need to raise money, increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education on the scourge.

The theme for 2017 World AIDS Day is: “Increasing Impact Through Transparency, Accountability and Partnerships.”

Awunor said: “AHF is commemorating this day in 38 countries globally, and in six states in Nigeria which are, Nasarawa, Benue, Cross River, Kogi, Anambra and FCT.

“We are providing free HIV/AIDS test and treatment, counselling and advocacy as well as distributing 28,000 condoms in all communities and states where we operate.

“Our condom distribution, demonstration and education are part of our preventive measures for HIV/AIDS; we have dispensers at strategic places in FCT and we fill them up with condoms.

“We want to ensure that condoms are always available and accessible for as many people that want it so as to prevent them from contracting the virus,’’ she said.

Awunor added that the foundation would further reawaken the awareness of condom use in higher institutions and also engage in HIV/AIDS debates at NYSC Camps.

She said condoms should be encouraged among the younger population as they are highly active, sexually.

“Abstinence is the only way to avoid becoming infected with HIV/AIDS, other sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

“If they cannot abstain, it is easier and better to use condoms because it can achieve 85- to 90 per cent protection.

“We at AHF believe that condoms are very important and effective in the prevention of this virus, if used consistently and correctly.