Ex-Niger Delta leaders and beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme in the region have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allocating N65bn to the Amnesty budget.

They also gave the President a pass mark for approving the commencement of the Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The ex-militant leaders, comprising three phases of the PAP, in a statement on Thursday by the Bayelsa State Chairman, Mr. Bull Ifiemi, said their recent meeting with Coordinator of PAP, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (retd.), was fruitful.

They said through the meeting, they were able to strategise on the way forward for the beneficiaries of the programe.

The ex-agitators said the meeting was also an avenue for them to pass a vote of confidence on President Buhari and Boroh on their landmark efforts to bring development to the Niger Delta.

They further applauded the far-reaching peace advocacy efforts of the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, adding that Osinbajo’s efforts in ensuring the empowerment of the youth were yielding positive results in the region.