The United Global Resolve for Peace (UGRFP), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has called for the creation of an anti-terrorism task force for the West African sub-region.

The UGRFP’s Executive Secretary, Mr Olaseni Shalom, in a statement in Abuja, said that the need for such task-force was the focus of the group’s visit to the ECOWAS parliament on Friday.

He said that Morocco had an experience in fighting terrorism; hence, ECOWAS should go into partnership with the country in curbing the spread of the scourge.

The executive director said that the group also had a discussion with the Speaker of the ECOWAS parliament, Moustapha Cisse.

“With the alarming rate of terrorism in the world, particularly in the West Africa region, there is an urgent need to create a terrorism task force that will bring about peace and security in the region.

“With the experience of Morocco, there is the need for ECOWAS to sign a bilateral treaty with Morocco in the fight against terrorism.

“We also discussed ways to work together to grow the economy of the member countries and the need to check mass migration to Europe and other places.

“Such migration has caused horrific humanitarian crises and human rights violation such as slavery, forced labour in Libya, xenophobic attacks and extra judicial killings in South Africa and Asia,’’ he said.

Shalom called on Nigerians of all walks of life to support the nationwide rally against jungle justice, which would be inaugurated at 8 a.m. on Dec. 18 in Akure, Ondo State.

He added that UGRFP’s campaign against jungle justice would be taken to seven states including the FCT.