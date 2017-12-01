- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Navy on Friday said it had arrested a 27- year-old man, Yohanna Ahmadu, for allegedly attempting to defraud one Adamu Ibrahim, during the last naval recruitment.

The suspect, according to the statement issued by the Director, Naval Information, Navy Capt. Suleiman Dahun, the suspect allegedly defrauded his victim of N50, 000, promising him enlistment into the Nigerian Navy.

“He directed the victim to the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kaduna, promising that his `boss’ will assist in the exercise.

“The suspect, thereafter, collected the victim’s passport photograph, photocopies of credentials and urine sample, for a fake test.

“The suspect demanded N50, 000 from his victim, before releasing a fake Nigerian Navy appointment letter,’’ he said.

Dahun said that the suspect told the victim to use the appointment letter to report for the training at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne, Port Harcourt.

He said, “Luck ran out of him when the victim called a Naval personnel, complaining of this extortion.

“The victim was directed by the naval personnel to play along by promising to pay the amount, and the suspect was arrested thereafter.

“He has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and possible prosecution.”

Dahun reiterated that recruitment into the Service was free of charge and warned interested Nigerians to beware of fake recruitment websites.