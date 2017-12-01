- Advertisement -

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged all Nigerians to uphold the tenets of peaceful coexistence and respect for all faith so as to build a united and peaceful nation.

Tambuwal made the call in a message to commemorate this year’s Maulud celebration issued in Sokoto on Friday by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam.

He said the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) should renew “our faith and bond of unity as one people, one nation, our diversities notwithstanding.”

The governor said same way that the birth of the Prophet in Mecca ushered in a new dawn for humanity, Nigerians should view the occasion of this year’s Maulud Nabiyyi as an opportunity for a new beginning for the country.

“I believe that we will make progress towards the realisation of our shared vision of a strong, united and prosperous nation if our people imbibe the Prophet’s lessons of peace, tolerance, honesty, selflessness, sincerity, justice, equity and peaceful co-existence with others, including fairness to all,” the governor said.

He equally urged Muslims across the country to imbibe the virtues of forgiveness, love, piety, humility, transparency, tolerance and perseverance.

While reiterating the determination of his administration to create an enabling environment for peace to reign, Tambuwal specifically congratulated Sokoto citizens for witnessing this day.

Tambuwal appealed to them not to relent in their prayers for the nation and its leaders.