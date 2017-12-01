- Advertisement -

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa has conducted free medical check-up, eye and blood sugar tests for commercial drivers as part of efforts for safer road during the yuletide season.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yenagoa that the medical exercise was also part of activities marking the end of the year Corps rally in the state.

The FRSC in the state flagged-off its 2017 Ember Months Campaign tagged: “Right to life on the highway not Negotiable” on Nov. 30.

The campaign was aimed at enlightening all road users on the need to drive safely to stay alive.

Igwe, who disclosed that no fewer than 120 commercial drivers benefited from the medical exercise, said the check-up, especially on eye test was necessary to enhance safety on the use of road.

“It’s just a one day exercise and the test is to sight corrections among drivers as part of the corps strategies towards road accident reduction, especially during the Christmas and New Year festival.

“I must tell you, visibility is one of the important ingredients for safety and poor sight is very dangerous to driving, especially on the highway.

“There is need for drivers and commercial drivers in particular to embrace regular eye check and support FRSC in the effort to reduce road traffic crashes,” he said.

Mr Godwin Adekume, Chairman, Bayelsa Chapter of the Tricycle Operators Association of Nigerian (TOAN), commended the FRSC for organising the programme and urged union members to support the campaign on zero crash.

“The medical exercise is for our own good and I believe that with good eye sight and medically sound, we are good to go,” he said.

Mr John Nwankwo, a beneficiary also lauded FRSC for the gesture and described it as worthwhile to him and other drivers.

Nwankwo, who was identified with eye problem, agreed that he would go for further treatments in the hospital because health they say is, “wealth.’

An officer from the Medical Team, who spoke on ground of anonymity, told NAN that the exercise was conducted smoothly.

The officer explained that some of the drivers identified with eye problem were referred to hospital for proper treatment.