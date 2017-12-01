- Advertisement -

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on the states and local governments in Nigeria to integrate and enhance motorcycle and tricycle operations into transportation system rather than ban their use.

He spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital at the inauguration of the state secretariat of Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners Repairs and Riders Association of Nigeria.

The Minister acknowledged contribution of motorcycle and tricycle operations to nation building and development, adding that they serve as primary means of transportation in some communities in the country.

Amaechi was represented by Deputy Director, Mass Transit Administration in the ministry, Foluke Oni.

He said that it was rational to allow the citizenry choose any means of transportation that suited them.

He, however, advocated for continuous use of helmets by motorcycle riders, training and re-training as well as insurance for motor cyclists, tricylists and the users to guarantee safety on the roads.

He said, “There is need for states and local governments to integrate these tricycles and motorcycles operations into their mode of transportation and should begin to think more on how to enhance their operations rather than thinking of phasing them out.

“Tricycles and motorcycles are important in the area of provision of essential and easy to reach transportation all over the country.

“Just like in the developed nation, we should ensure that the citizenry have the opportunity of choosing the form of transportation that best suit them.”