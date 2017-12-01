- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned hip-hop artistes, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, and David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido, on their awards at the Music Of Black Origin.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday.

Adesina said President Buhari joins the teeming fans of the artistes in Nigeria and all over the world in celebrating the highly deserved and meritorious recognition, which saw Wizkid winning “International Best Artist” award, while Davido picking the “Best African Act”.

Adesina said the President affirms that both singers have showcased the rich talents in the country and brought pride to the nation through their many songs and performances, commending their dedication, hard work and charity works.

He added: President Buhari also calls on the upwardly mobile artistes to be cautious and mindful of likely distractions to their careers, urging Wizkid and Davido to serve as ambassadors of the country and role models to upcoming musicians.”