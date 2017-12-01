- Advertisement -

With less than 48 hours to the forthcoming council poll in Akwa Ibom, the Police Command has issued restriction of movement order from 12 midnight on Friday to Saturday 6pm.

The order was contained in a press statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Office, DSP Bala Elkana, in Uyo on Thursday.

Bala stated that only personnel on essential duties with valid identification cards would be allowed during this period.

He assured members of the public that the Command has put in place adequate security measures to ensure hitch free local government election.

“Movement of persons and vehicles across the State will be restricted from 12 midnight of Friday December 1, 2017 to 6:00pm of Saturday December 2, 2017 except personnel on essential duties who must carry their valid identification cards.

“Akwa Ibom State Police wishes to inform the general public that the Command has put in place adequate security measures for peaceful Local Government Election across the 31 Local Government Areas.

“To that effect, the command is deploying 15, 000 Policemen to all the polling units, collation centers and flash points. ”

He advised voters to conduct themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner during and after the election.

Bala added the command was well prepared to deal decisively with anyone bend on causing the breach of peace before, during and after the election.

The police spokesman warned that violators of the restriction of movement order would be dealt with in accordance with the Law.