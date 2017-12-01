- Advertisement -

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the chief executive of Federal Roads Safety Commission, FRSC, said he had instructed his officials to impound unworthy vehicles they see on the roads during their patrols in the yuletide season as part of efforts of to reduce road accidents across the country.

Oyeyemi stated this in Ibadan today while fielding questions from newsmen at the 2017 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Oyo State Council, after he delivered a lecture titled, ”Road Safety in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”.

He also revealed that in order to key into the Federal Government anti-corruption drive, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, had sacked 25 staff in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for involving in various corrupt practices.

Oyeyemi said his leadership would not tolerate any form of indiscipline among officers of the Corps, pleading for the cooperation of members of the public in achieving the goal.

He said, “Just yesterday I sacked 25 people over corruption related offences. I will still sack more. No corrupt office has any business being in the Corps as the Federal Government has done everything within its power to make us comfortable. I will plead for the cooperation of members of the public to give information on corrupt officers and be ready to establish their allegations when they are called upon to testify against the erring officials”.

He called for harmonisation of traffic laws in all the tiers of government to provide effective legal framework in addressing abuses on the road.

Speaking on the delay drivers’ license applicants face in obtaining the permanent copies, Oyeyemi exonerated the agency from the delay saying the delay often come from the States that often hold the cards after they were being delivered to them for distribution.

He, however, said the Corps is proposing special distribution centers across the country where applicants would go to collect their permanent drivers’ license.