The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday inaugurated the Osun State Medium and Small Scale Enterprises Clinics, with assurances that the All Progressives Congress’ led government was committed to bringing prosperity and ending the era of corruption.

While performing the ceremony in Osogbo, Mr. Osinbajo said the government was focused on the task of making life more meaningful for the people.

Mr. Osinbajo pointed out that the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari was all out to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, especially in giving opportunities to financially handicapped individuals in starting small businesses.

“SME’s are the growth of any nation. There are great potentials that are available. Anybody that wants to do small business in the state will be empowered to do his/her business,” he said.

“This country belongs to every one of us and this country will be well if we are all committed to making sure that small businesses thrive.

“We are confident that in making sure that if we do not spend anyhow, if we have a government where people can be positively impacted on, we are assured that things will go on well.

“The State is working actively with us so that you can get all what you need to get established. I believe that we can all work together to make Nigeria strong economically.”

Mr. Osinbajo also commended the state governor, Rauf Aregbesola, for transforming the State of Osun through laudable projects which had positively impacted on the people.

“I have seen the schools, bridges, roads here in Osun and what I can say is that I am happy that we have in here a man like Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,” the vice president said.

“All of us in the APC know that we are indebted to the man on the streets and we will work to ensure that the poorest man gets the best of the best.”

“This is a very special state, we have here the pride of the black man, we are Omoluabi’s here, we are not thieves, we work here, we don’t steal and we will do well if we are gainfully employed, we will all have the opportunity to feed ourselves and live a good life.”

Mr. Aregbesola, in his remarks, said his administration had embarked on various programmes to banish unemployment saying the MSME loans would add value to the efforts.

He said over 14,000 persons would benefit from the scheme.

“Some will get N50,000, others will get N500,000 while some are to get N1,000,000. This will help to support Osun Micro Credit Agency, O’BOPS and other interventions we have made to improve our citizen’s lives,” the governor stated.

More than 3,000 SME owners in the state are expected to get N50,000 under the Federal Government/Osun MSME Programme.

The programme which is currently in nine states of the federation, is providing N500,000 to 200 specially selected small business owners to expand their businesses.

