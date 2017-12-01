- Advertisement -

Suspected members of the Boko Haram sect have killed two civilians, burnt down houses and carted away food supplies in a Wednesday night raid of a village in Madagali LGA of Adamawa State.

It was gathered that the insurgents were searching for a vigilante group’s leader in Wanu village, when they opened fire on three people, killing two while one survived with injuries.

The Chairman of Madagali Local Government Council, Yusuf Muhammad, confirmed the attack, which he said lasted for an hour. He told newsmen that he could not give the number of people killed.

“They looted foodstuff, killed livestock and burnt the village completely,” he said.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to increase the number of military personnel and equipment for effective control of the surrounding bushes through which the insurgents sneaked into the area which is close to Sambisa.

Major Badare Akintoye Badare, the spokesperson of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.