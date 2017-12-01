- Advertisement -

Ahead of the forthcoming National Political Summit of Save Democracy Group (SDG) Africa, Chairman of the newly constituted governing board of the body, Sen. Jonathan Zwingina, has said the current state of affairs in Nigeria, especially poverty, economic hardship and unemployment, are indicative that democracy is in danger.

Speaking at the inauguration of the body, in Abuja, Sen. Zwingina added that until food is made available, poverty is eradicated, jobs are created, crime rate reduced, the effort of the nation’s founding fathers would be in vain.

Said he, “Our aim in this organization is to urge and encourage governments at all levels to ensure that the development indices for African Countries are elevated positively.

“It is hoped that the most visible indices for poverty such as crime and violence, migration within and outside Africa, military conflicts and consequent death and destruction and the creation of internally displaced category of people are reduced drastically,” he explained.

A total of 45 persons were commissioned into SDG Africa board, including former Edo State Governor, Prof Osoretin Osunbor, Jonathan Zwingina, Ben Obi and Femi Kila.

Others were ex-FCT police commissioner, Lawrence Alobi, Tanko Yunusa, Josephine Anenih, Rachel Akpabio and Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo.

Zwingina also decried treatment meted to immigrants in Libya, describing it as the worst form of dehumanization.

“All Africans who love democracy must find this repugnant and totally disgraceful. We recognize that none of the government has effective control over the entire territory of Libya,” he said.

Also speaking, Director General of the group, Dr Ifedi Okwenna charged the board members to bring their expertise, contacts and networks towards developing a reservoir of talents that shall always be available for the development of the continent.