Oyo State Government on Thursday in Ibadan commenced the demolition of dilapidated blocks of classrooms in its schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government begun the demolition exercise from Ibadan Municipal Government (IMG) Primary School I, Mokola in Ibadan.

Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, said the demolition would allow for the classrooms’ rehabilitation and construction.

Olowofela stated that the state government had earmarked the sum of N5.6 billion for the project in 200 dilapidated schools structures across the state.

“Government has identified school structures that requires re-construction and rehabilitation, particularly some built in the 1950s with mud and cannot stand the test of time.

“The state government has approved two billion for the construction and rehabilitation of 100 dilapidated secondary school structures while the remaining N3.6 billion will be used for primary schools,’’ he said.

The commissioner stated that the state government was not only building capacities in education but also infrastructures like roads and model schools.

Olowofela said that the model schools under construction across the state would be completed very soon.

He said that the demolition exercise was at no cost to the state government.

The commissioner added that the exercise was by contractors approved for the projects as a form of Corporate Social Responsibility.