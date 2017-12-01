- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday graduated 414 special forces of its personnel out which 396 were airmen, airwomen and 18 were Officers.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar made the disclosure during the Combined graduation of Basic Regiment Officers, airmen and Gunnery II Course and special forces course 2017, at the Military Training Centre NAF base in Kaduna.

The Air Chief was represented by Air Officer Commanding, Ground Training Command, AVM Samson Akpasa.

Abubakar said the 414 personnel undergone various special courses, which include intermediate regiment airmen course and special forces course, others are basic regiment officers course and basic regiment airmen,and airwomen course.

“All these culminated to the force protection in complex air ground environment course.

“The knowledge you have acquired couple with the practical exercise in basic field tactics, weapon training, map reading and airfield defence training are designed to prepare you for prompt deployment as the need arises.

“I am sure you have imbibed the attributes of the military profession absolutely loyalty discipline, honesty, intelligence, accountability, teamwork and courage among other values.

“I want you to note that it is the possession of these virtues that binds all ranks in the service,” he said

Abubakar reminded the personnel that the service invested enormous resources in accomplishing the training, saying “it is therefore desirable that you reciprocate the good gesture.”

He said that NAF will continue to support all efforts to make the regiment a fighting force with the requisite capacity in the protection of NAF asset.

The Air Chief appreciated the unending support of President Muhammadu Buhari, who adequately provided funding for training and operational activities of NAF.

Earlier the Commandant Regiment Training Centre, Group Captain, Isa’ac Subi , said the curriculum of regiment training centre were re-structured to make more effective and efficient in training personnel to meet changing complexities of military operation.

Subi said the topics covered include, understanding threats, the motivation, methodologies of attack, troops leading, signal communication, combat medics counter terrorism among others.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the training were conducted by the Israeli Military Training Organisation and British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT).