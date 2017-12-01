- Advertisement -

A former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), on Thursday said a former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, mounted pressure on him to prosecute the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, for certificate forgery before the 2015 presidential election.

Buhari went on to win the election, defeating the incumbent, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a member of Mimiko’s party, the Peoples democratic Party.

Adoke spoke at the launch of a book: “On a Platter of Gold: How Jonathan won and lost Nigeria,” written by a former Minister of Sports in the Jonathan Administration, Bolaji Abdullahi, but now the National Publicity Secretary of the APC.

Adoke, however, said he resisted the pressure because he believed that Buhari was eminently qualified to contest the 2015 presidential poll.

In a statement read on his behalf at the launch by the Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, he said: “Further to our discussion sir, I hereby confirm that what Bolaji wrote in his book in respect of Mimiko putting pressure on me to issue a fiat to prosecute PMB (Buhari) is true.

“A lawyer had previously written to seek my fiat to prosecute PMB for forgery and I declined on the ground that there were no materials placed before me to exercise my discretion and that the request does not satisfy the legal threshold for me to exercise my discretion to grant fiat to prosecute General Buhari.

“Subsequent to that, I was called by Governor Mimiko who tried to prevail on me to issue the fiat for political expediency and I refused by making it very clear to him that the legal threshold for the exercise of my discretion has not been met and that in any case, assuming General Buhari has no secondary school certificate, he has the equivalent of a school certificate as he is a retired General and a former Head of State and thus satisfied the qualification requirement of the constitution to contest the office of the president.

“I further informed him that the Court of Appeal, Benin had settled the law in that aspect.

“I left him and proceeded to brief the President on my encounter with Governor Mimiko and my response to his request.

“President Jonathan agreed with me and said I should uphold the letters of the constitution and the law.

“And l added that he (Buhari) attended the War College in the United States as a serving General and as such more than qualified to contest….”