Four former commissioners in Kogi State under the administration of Captain Idris Wada have been arrested and detained by operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for allegedly misappropriation of N11.3 billion.

According to ICPC, the four ex-commissioners connived with the former governor of the state to divert the huge sum of money that was meant for the provision of public services at the state and local government levels, thereby depriving the state and its people value for money.

The anti-graft agency gave the names of the suspects currently being held at its facility as Kayode Olowomoran, who was in charge of Culture and Tourism; Abdulrahman Wuya, who was in charge of Works, Onama Godwin, who oversaw the Transport Ministry and Ali Ajuh, who was commissioner for Budget and Planning.

The agency said, “The four men were arrested after ICPC commenced investigations into allegations that the suspects acting in connivance with the former Governor, former Accountant-General, Ibrahim Idakwo, and a former Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Commerce, Frank Onoja, had obtained a N2 billion Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria on behalf of the state and misapplied it.

“Preliminary investigations by the commission also revealed that the suspects allegedly partook in the mismanagement of another N8 billion bond that was raised to fund 57 projects across the state. The large sum of money released for the projects was far beyond the level of work done.

“Furthermore, the suspects are alleged to have benefitted from illegal deductions to the tune of N1.3 billion made from the funds of the 21 local government councils of the state by the same administration.

“As investigations continue, the suspects will remain in custody until they fulfill the administrative bail conditions granted them by the Commission,” a statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Mrs. Rasheedat A. Okoduwa, said.