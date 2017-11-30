- Advertisement -

Ekiti State Government has sealed two unregistered private health facilities in the state capital.

The affected facilities were, Bethsaida Medical Center and His Healing Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre, Ado Ekiti.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Olurotimi Ojo, who made this known while monitoring the level of health facilities in the state, explained that the closure was due to failure of the owners to register the affected facilities.

Speaking through the Director, Health Services and Training in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Sanya Adetoye, the Commissioner reiterated the commitment of the state government to guaranteeing access to quality and efficient healthcare delivery in the State.

Ojo warned that government would no longer tolerate failure to register or re-validate health facilities in the state, stressing that culprits running illegal facilities or using fake documents would be made to face the wrath of the law.

He also solicited the support of all stakeholders to government’s efforts at reducing morbidity and mortality rate in the State through the provision of affordable healthcare system