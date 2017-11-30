- Advertisement -

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced that it would on 8th and 9th December launch its headquarters in Langenfeld, Germany.

The group said it became necessary to open headquarters so as to be able to coordinate its activities from across the world.

Emma Powerful, the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary in a press release on Thursday, said the public opening of the headquarters would be done by IPOB Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor, and all members of the ruling Directorate of State (DOS) on the 8th and 9th of December 2017 in Langenfeld Germany.

The statement partly reads, “Due to increased global awareness generated by the activities of the lPOB and the need to effectively harness the positive attention this has brought on the activities of our movement, we the family members of IPOB and it’s leadership worldwide wish to proudly announce the public opening of our brand new official world administrative headquarters.”

Powerful said the ceremony would demonstrate the commitment and zeal of IPOB to meet the administrative challenges of its renewed diplomatic offensive and demands of the upcoming mid-2018 independence referendum of the territory of Biafra.

“It will also serve as notice to all friends and well wishers of Biafra that Langenfel, Germany is now the one and only officially recognised world headquarters of IPOB from which every authentic information regarding the agitation for Biafra liberation will emanate from.

“The public is hereby warned to desist from corresponding with any other office except the one in Langenfeld, Germany.

“We however must point out that IPOB have official regional liaison offices in London in United Kingdom, Tel Aviv in Israel, Ankara in Turkey, New Delhi in India, Los Angeles, California in USA with many more expected to open in major countries of the world before the last quarter of 2018.

“These offices will continue to serve as regional points of contact but are not authorised to issue any diplomatic directive. That prerogative is the exclusive preserve of the world headquarters in Langenfeld, Germany under the direct supervision of Mazi Chika Edoziem the Head of the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Any correspondence from any other quarter not sanctioned by Langenfeld, Germany and signed by Mazi Edoziem should be regarded as fake and inauthentic,” Powerful added.

IPOB said the move was in preparation of an expected referendum, which it said would be conducted next year.