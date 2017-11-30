- Advertisement -

Ondo state government, on Thursday, said it has stopped further payment of West African Examination Council (WAEC) registration fees of the students in pubic schools.

The state commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu, who disclosed the decision of the government, blamed the present economic situation in the country and the paucity of fund responsible for the development.

Agagu, however said the state government will continue with its Free Education Policy for pupils in public primary and secondary schools across the state but the payment for terminal examinations such as WAEC and NECO would be the sole responsibility of parents and guardians.

The Commissioner explained that the action of the government was part of the recommendations of stakeholders at the recently held Education Summit in the state.

- Advertisement -

He said “the state executive at its meeting accepted the recommendations of the Education Summit committee but adjusted the second article.

“It means that what we have on ground now is free education at primary and secondary schools will not be tampered with.”

He also announced the introduction of education levy known as Education Trust Fund, saying every adult citizen of the state would be encouraged to pay N1,000, to assist the state in financing its education system.

He added that “as from next year, parents would be responsible for the payment of their children’s Secondary School living Certificate Examination Fees.

“An Education Trust Fund is to be put in place to ease the funding of the sector. Trustees of the fund would be drawn from eminent sons and daughters of the state.

“Every adult in the state will be encouraged to contribute into the Education Levy, which will be administered by the Education Trust Fund.”