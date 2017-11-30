- Advertisement -

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday paid a condolence visit to family of late former vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Osinbajo, who was accompanied by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, met the deceased’s widow, Beatrice, and children – Mr. Obi Ekwueme, Mrs. Chidi Onyemelukwe and Mr. Ogo Ekwueme at their Abuja residence.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the vice president said the late Ekwueme “stood out as someone who stood for greater Nigeria together than apart.”

He said: “For someone who had no arms, had nothing, he was just a leader who stood out when everyone else seemed to be afraid of speaking up.

“I think for me that was one of the most poignant memories because really we owe a duty to our society to continue to empower ourselves and empower all others to ensure that it is better.”