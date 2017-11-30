- Advertisement -

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division, Nigeria Army has charged newly promoted senior officers on strategic thinking and on solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Gen. Ahanotu gave the charge on Thursday in Jos at the decoration of the seven Colonels who were recently promoted to the rank of Brigadier Generals in the Division.

The GOC said that Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges and that it is the responsibility of security agencies to tackle the situation.

“Your new rank comes with an added responsibility to think and offer solutions to ending the challenges we are facing.

“You need to work very hard because it only through your hard work, dedication and commitment that will stand you out for promotion to another rank,” he urged.

The army chief said that the military is working hard and he believes that very soon some of the challenges will be surmounted.

Maj. Gen. Oluwaseun Oshinowo (rtd), former Commander, Special Task Force in Plateau told the new generals to change their attitudes from what it was when they we’re colonels

Oshinowo said “you are now administrators and not commanders and if you were not at a good administrator, you had better learn now because people will be looking up to you.

“Start preparing for your retirement because the rank you have been decorated with today is the beginning of the end”.

Brig. Gen. Lawan Ibrahim, one of the newly decorated generals who spoke on behalf of his colleagues said that they would take the advises seriously in the discharge of their duties

He appreciated the Commander in Chief of Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari for their promotion and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, and the GOC for their mentorship and guidance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly promoted brigadier generals include; Joseph Amadasun, Umar Babangida, Festus Onyeari, Stanley Eze, Eno Eyong and Adekunle Onilenla.