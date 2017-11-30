- Advertisement -

Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Oluyemi Adeniji is dead.

He died in London at the weekend at the age of 83.

National President of the Association of Retired Career Ambassadors of Nigeria (ARCAN) Amb. Dapo Fafowora, who broke the news, said : “I have received with sadness, the news of the death of Amb. Olu Adeniji in London last Sunday.

“Amb. Adeniji was an iconic figure in the foreign service rising to the position of a permanent secretary and later foreign minister.”

Adeniji was a great diplomat before his death, he was the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINURCA) and Nigerian Ambassador to France for five years.

He was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. He served between July 2003 and June 2006, when he was moved to head the Ministry of Internal Affairs.