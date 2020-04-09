<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Coordinator, Federal Government conditional cash transfer programme in Sokoto State, Prince Zayyanu Shuni said no fewer than 3,802 Sokoto residents have benefited in the ongoing covid-19 palliative measures across the country

In a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Wednesday, Shuni said the exercise was done in partnership with the Sokoto State Government.

He noted that the disbursement commenced last Thursday and covered four local governments of the state that consist Tambuwal, Tureta, Rabah and Binji in which 3,802 benefited.

The Special Adviser to Governor of Sokoto State on Social Investment Hon Hayatu Tafida who oversaw the distribution of N20,000 palliatives to the remaining beneficiaries in Gudu and Isa local governments said the programme was to alleviate the poverty condition among vulnerable Nigerians.

He assured the beneficiaries that the assistance given will be a great measure toward alleviating the suffering of the poor people across the state, in which due process will strictly be adhered to during distribution.





Tafida described the exercise as one of the best in terms of reaching out to the beneficiaries in the affected four local governments of the state. He assured that remaining two local governments will be successfully monitored and captured within short period of time as directed by the president.

Speaking earlier, the sole administrator of Tambuwal local government Alhaji Abdullahi Umar commended the efforts of the Federal Government in partnership with the state government in ensuring that poor people are given the palliatives in order to help them during this pandemic crisis.

He assured of his council’s full support to achieve the desired goals with continued efforts on other programmes as supported by the state government to cushion the effect of poverty in the society.

One of the beneficial of the programme Malama Asmau Dogon Daji described the gesture as one of the best in terms of assistance to the needy.

She, however, expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State for ensuring that the poor benefited from such gesture.