The Comptroller General of Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Mohammed Babandede, has disclosed that a former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdurasheed Maina, has not travelled out of the country since 2013.

He said the documents and information available to them showed that Maina has not left the shores of the country since 2013.

He said if the ex-pension boss has at any point travelled out of the country, he must have done so through illegal boarders.

Babandede said this when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee unraveling the mystery surrounding the recall and reinstatement of the former pension boss.

According to him, “We have searched through all documents available to us and there’s no evidence that Maina has travelled since 2013.

“He has three international passports.

”His passports showed that he traveled last in 2013.”