- Advertisement -

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, has attributed the excessive quest by Nigerian youths to engage in illegal migration to poverty and unemployment.

The Emir made the remark on Thursday in Kano when the President and members of Pan African Institute for Global Affairs and Strategy (PAIGAS) paid him a courtesy visit.

According to him, the hunger to move across the shores of this country in an elusive search for greener pasture abroad can be effectively tackled when viable alternatives are made available to engage youths.

He called on the leadership of the country to rise up to the challenge by creating an enabling environment that would encourage wealth creation and empower the youth population in Nigeria.

The monarch commended PAIGAS for the initiative to partner the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to sensitize corps members against illegal migration.

- Advertisement -

According to him, as leaders, we must do everything possible to give the youth population in Nigeria a hope of a better future.

Earlier, President of PAIGAS, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi, informed the emir that their visit to Kano was to sensitize corps members on the dangers associated with illegal migration.

According to Uhomoibi, the sensitisation is part of the NGO’s contribution to the development of the society.

“My youth service year experience in Koko; Kebbi, inspired me to rededicate my life to serve Nigeria throughout my life time on earth,” he said.

Uhomoibi described the emir as a unique personality who combined the rare attributes of royalty, tradition and diplomatic experience.

He expressed delight for the honour to visit the emir.