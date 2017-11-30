- Advertisement -

Amb. Martins Uhomoilhi, President of Pan-African Institute of Global Affairs (PAIGAS), has urged Nigerian youths to stop illegal migration outside the country in search of greener pasture.

Uhomoilhi made the plea in a paper titled: “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly in Migration’’, presented to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members at the Yakubu Gowon Camp, Dutse on Thursday.

He said that God had blessed Nigeria with fertile land for agriculture, abundant natural resources like oil and mineral deposits.

The diplomat said that in the course of migration, many Nigerians lost their lives in the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.

Uhomoilhi said that there were many things for people to do in Nigeria.

“Illegal migration is associated with many bad and ugly things because the migrants are exploited at destinations and subjected to sex, slavery and prostitution.

“It leads to brain-drain and the future of the country and the migrants are mortgaged.

“The action leads to reduction in self-esteem as a result of sex, slavery and prostitution

“I was one time a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and also served as a career Ambassador to Switzerland and many countries in the world. I know what is happening outside the country.

“Please do not allow yourself to be reduced by others. Love yourself, love your country and fear God,’’ he said.

According to him, if you assume that the migration is good for you because of the increase in your income, think about the bad and the ugly trends in it.

Uhomoilhi said that the bad and ugly trends in it usually tarnished the image of the country.

“One will be remitting money to his dependants at home but is not possible for them to know exactly what he or she is doing outside the country.

“Therefore, I advise Nigerian youths to reject the offer by anybody that promises he will take them outside the country for juicy jobs,’’ he said.

Uhomoilhi commended the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the war against human trafficking.