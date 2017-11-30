- Advertisement -

Ahmed Idris, accountant general of the federation, says Abdulrasheeed Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms (PTFP), is not receiving salary as claimed by his counsel.

Mohammed Katu, counsel to Maina had told the house of representatives ad hoc committee probing his reinstatement that his client was still receiving salary.

While appearing before the committee on Thursday, Idris said Maina was last paid in February 2013 before he was sacked from the service.

“With respect to salary, let me say from my records and I am saying this categorically that Maina received salary last in 2013 and from March 2013, he was removed from the payroll,” he said.



“So, I don’t know from where Maina was getting salary and I did a test run on the system with different combinations of the name to see if there was anywhere I could see anybody bearing that name receiving salary and there was none. Payment of salary is not just made in the air.

Speaking in the same vein, Kemi Adeosun, minister of finance, underscored Idris’s claim that Maina was not receiving salary.

“We use two platforms to pay salary – IPPS and GIFMIS the and there is no trace of any payment made to any Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina,” Adeosu said.

“We do not have the bio metrics data of Mr Maina which corroborates the point made by the accountant general that his salary was stopped in March 2013, that was the last payment we had to Maina.

“We are not making any payment to him. The only conclusion we can draw is that he is not receiving salary from the federal government as far as our records are aware.”