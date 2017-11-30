- Advertisement -

The European Union (EU) has announced plans to donate €23 million (N9.9 billion, on a four-year programme that would focus on tackling corruption in Nigeria.

The EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Kurt Cornelis, said this in Abuja during the inauguration of the four-year Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme in Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

Cornelis, said the British Council office in Nigeria would implement the programme.

He said the EU is committed to support Nigeria improve its justice sector, and strengthen its fight against corruption.