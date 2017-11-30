- Advertisement -

Boko Haram insurgents raided Wanu village in Gulak headquarters of Madagali local government, Adamawa State on Wednesday night at about 9:30 pm.

The outlaws spent about five hours raiding the embattled community without any resistance from security agents.

- Advertisement -

Confirming the attack, chairman of Madagali local government, Hon. Mohammed Yusufu, said many houses were set ablaze by the terrorists during the attack.

He said two persons were killed and dozens injured.

According to him, the terrorists carted away foodstuff including livestock.

He called on the Federal Government for deployment of more troops to the area.