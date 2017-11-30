- Advertisement -

Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says Abdulrasheed Maina’s request to meet President Muhammadu Buhari is an insult to the country.

Maina, former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, has expressed his desire to meet with the president and said he could fetch the government N3 trillion.

Reacting in an interview, Sagay said Maina could speak with anti-graft agencies or Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), if he has any valuable information to divulge.

He said if every whistleblower was allowed to see the president, he would not have a job.



“The whole matter does not justify such ridiculous request,” Sagay said.

“His request to meet with the president is out of the question. If every suspect has a whistle to blow and is therefore taken to the president, I don’t think the president will have any other job to do.

“Apart from the protocol and status, it is even insulting to the country. He can talk to the EFCC, ICPC and Police and if he wants a higher authority, he can meet with the inspector-general of Police. So, he does not need to get to that level at all because nobody is going to allow that.”

He added that the police would protect Maina who has alleged that there is a threat to his life.