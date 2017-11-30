- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has described the video clip in circulation and reports by a section of the media indicating that migrants, some of whom were reported to be Nigerians, were auctioned off in Libya last week, as false.

While condemning the act of auctioning migrants, the ministry vowed to investigate the media reports under reference for appropriate action.

A statement made available by foreign affairs ministry said, the alllegation levelled against the Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, on the CNN video footage was an attempt to falsify and dent the image of Nigeria, adding that the federal government is also exploring the feasibility of sending aircrafts to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in Libya.

According to the statement, the mission has also addressed some cases of kidnapping of Nigerians for ransom by foreigners and cases of some Nigerians who kidnapped their fellow Nigerians for ransom in Libya were equally reported to the Mission for intervention.

It reads in part; “There were instances when the Mission received appeals for intervention from some Nigerian families whose children and relations were victims of inhumane acts in that country.

“The Mission has been visiting detention camps to identify Nigerians for registration and to issue Emergency Travelling Certificates (ETC) to them. The Mission had rescued many victims and repatriated some of them to Nigeria, sometimes in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) as well as some NGOs. Many cases affecting Nigerians have been reported to host Authorities for investigation.”

“It is apt to add that our Mission in Tripoli has constantly been addressing the problems associated with Nigerian migrants in Libya.