The crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Kogi State will soon be a thing of the past as the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello‎, has given a matching order with dispatch to all those concern to maintain peace and tranquility in their various domain.

Governor Bello who gave the order at an interactive session with traditional rulers, Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Government House, Lokoja, yesterday, warned that law does not respect class, religion, language and tribe, ‎if violated.

Bello, stressed that no section of human being is above the law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended guarantees free movement and association, pointing out that‎ the herdsmen have the right to live in anywhere they choose to do so “as long as you can add value to the society where you stay.

“Fulani herdsmen as many as they are free to come to live in Kogi State and can add economic value to the revenue of the state but will face squarely the wrath of the law if they involve in criminality,” Bello stated.

Governor Bello who admonished the traditional rulers and administrators ‎of dire consequences of breakdown of law and order should criminality is overlooked also charged the leaders of communities to keep eternal vigilance for where laws are bent by any individuals for personal interest.

Earlier, representatives of communities brought out suggestions on the way forward to include refusing to assign cow grazing to teenagers and kindergerton, always reporting offences to community leaders and traditional rulers.

Highlight of the interactive meeting was the announcement of compensation to Ardo Audu, a Fulani leader whose son and nine cattle were killed.