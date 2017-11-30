- Advertisement -

Nigerian returnees from Libya have identified one Charles as one of the culprits behind mass trafficking of persons from Edo State the North African country.

The returnees spoke to journalists where they were camped by government after they were repatriated to the country in Benin-City, the Edo State capital on Wednesday.

According to The Nation, many of the returnees look skinny and exhausted while some of the women among them came back to the country with babies, whose fathers are not known.

Charles, the returnees said, is running a transit camp in Libya for those who wanted to travel illegally across the Mediterranean to Europe.

He regularly made a trip back to Nigeria where he persuaded desperate young men and women that he can help them to get to Europe from Libya for a fee of about N500, 000.

But according to the deportees, after collecting the money, Charles usually abandoned them in Libya.

The human trafficking kingpin reportedly operated several bank accounts with different names in Nigeria through which he collected money from victims.

They alleged Charles kept Nigerians for days without food in his camp in Libya. Many of the migrants don’t even make it to Libya as they died of exhaustion in the Sahara desert, according to the migrants.

Osas Blessing, one of the returnees said Charles is among those nicknamed “burgers” or “connection man” on the Libya route.

He said: “I gave Charles N450, 000 but when I got to Libya he increased it to N600, 000. He is very wicked. He does not care for human life. He is a Benin man. He will say if you die you die. He pushed us into the sea at the wrong time.

“I heard he just left Nigeria with new passengers to Libya. He has frustrated many Nigerians.”

Alex Otoide another of the returnees said Charles collected the N500, 000 from him with a promise of a better taking him to Europe where he could have a better life.

He, however, regretted that instead of Europe, he ended up in a Libyan jail.

But the returnees said but for providence, things could have been worse for him as he witnessed the sale of 20 Nigeria girls in the prison where they were all kept.

“They sold about 20 girls in the night. I saw it. It was God that saved me.”

He further said of his journey to Libya “I left Nigeria with N500,000. I spent six months in Libya jail after the man that took my money ran away.

“We were 55 that travelled from here to Libya, 25 people died in the desert.

“More than seven people died from hunger and thirst inside the prison.

”Can’t you see how I look lean and hungry? I need to go for treatment.”