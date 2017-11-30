- Advertisement -

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has clinched the Forbes Best of Africa Oil and Gas Man of the Year 2017 Award by the New York based internationally reputable media organisation.

The news of Baru’s nomination for the prestigious award was conveyed to the Corporation via a letter dated October 11, 2017 and signed by president of Customs Solutions Media, Mark Furlong, on behalf of Forbes Media.

Forbes, in the document, informed that the award was given specially to top oil and gas personalities who have made far-reaching and positive contributions to the development of the sector and have caused sustained stability of the economy in which they operate.

In arriving at the choice of Baru, Forbes noted that it had followed with keen interest the rising profile and impressive career path of the NNPC GMD through the years.

“For these and other landmark achievements which you have recorded throughout your enviable career, your nomination for this prestigious Forbes 2017 Award has been approved by Forbes Custom’s Award Committee. This Award will be conferred on you by Forbe’s Mark Furlong”, it stated.

It also noted that the award ceremony would be graced by doyens of the international oil and gas business community, policy makers, entrepreneurs, politicians, opinion leaders, among others.

In his 18-month stewardship thus far as chief executive of the NNPC, Dr. Baru has received many awards and accolades affirming his leadership qualities.