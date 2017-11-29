- Advertisement -

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday convened a meeting of relevant agencies in Abuja to address the situation of Nigerians stranded in Libya.

The meeting is in reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari’s pledge in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, that his administration would evacuate the remaining Nigerians stranded in Libya while attempting to cross the Mediterranean to Europe.

Osinbajo met with the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Refugee Commission for a joint review of the situation.

He reiterated the commitment of Buhari’s administration in ensuring that young Nigerians are no longer exposed to the danger involved in wandering through the Sahara desert.

Osinbajo said it was necessary to sensitise young Nigerians on the danger involved in crossing the Mediterranean.

He said it had become imperative for them to review the situation and take a position on how to halt the trend.