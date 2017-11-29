- Advertisement -

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons( NAPTIP) Wednesday inaugurated the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the agency.

Speaking at the Inauguration, Director General of the Agency, Dame Julie Okah Donli, said the reconstitution of ACTU in the agency is in line with her vision for zero tolerance to corruption which also is in tandem with the federal government’s fight against corruption in all spheres of the society.

She said the creation of ACTU in all federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies is in conformity with the standing order made by the Chairman of the ICPC pursuant to the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission Act 2000.

She said with the Inauguration, the 5 man member team is mandated to among other responsibilities ensure zero tolerance to corruption practices by the officers of the agency, monitor reports on and proper advice with respect to compliance with the prohibitions covering corrupt behaviour.

Others she said include ensuring that corrupt practices and bad behaviour by officers of the agency are discouraged and perpetrators are punished accordingly as well as assist the agency to develop policies to guide the ethical conducts of officers in the performance of their duties.

- Advertisement -

While assuring the ACTU members of the Agency’s full support she encouraged them to discharge their duties without any form of fear or favour

Also speaking the Acting Chairman of the ICPC, Hon Abdullahi Bako, represented by the Assistant Commissioner, Justin Kwatse, said we have developed synergy with other public institutions through various platforms, one of which is the establishment of the ACTU in government establishments.

Observing that the country has witnessed an upsurge in the activities of illegal migrants and the corresponding hike in cases of human trafficking which have combined to pose a serious challenge on the capacity of government to resolve them.

He assured that “The Unit is a veritable tool designed by the Commission in collaboration with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation to assist in prohibiting and preventing corruption by serving as an in house check mechanism, which monitors, identifies and addresses corrupt practices and related offences”

“The Unit has existed in the agency since 2009 and with the reconstitution of its membership, it is hoped that the management would continue to give its full support for its operation” he said