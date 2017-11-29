- Advertisement -

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, on Wednesday said no fewer than 10,000 indigenes of the state were trafficked in the last one year.

Obaseki made this known while presenting the state’s 2018 Appropriation Bill of N146.6 billion to the House of Assembly.

He disclosed that more than 3,000 deaths were recorded among the trafficked persons.

The governor said that the state government had sent a Bill to the House for consideration to strengthen the fight against human trafficking in the state.

He said that sanity had been restored to land administration in the state, adding that the law prohibiting the activities of community development associations passed by the House of Assembly had helped in curbing the menace.

“We have also concluded plans to build 20 mini-stadia across the state to develop new talents,’’ he added.